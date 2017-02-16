Here's what to do about President Trump's war on California

What can California do about a president who calls the state "out of control" and threatens to withhold funding? Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says California needs to go on the attack, doing everything possible to de-legitimize the president before he does the same to it. State leaders have been mostly on the defensive so far. Mathews say they need to develop an offensive game plan, which they can do by strengthening ties with other states and using President Trump's own words to undercut his bombastic "America First" patriotism.

Photo: Former President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, shakes hands with 9-year-old Janine Hicks of San Diego, who was touring the museum with her grandmother, Lily Visniski of Thousand Oaks, in 1997. (Mike Guastella/Associated Press)