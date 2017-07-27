ON AIR
Housing crunch isn't just a California problem

The housing crisis is getting worse all the time. But California is not alone. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews looks to Utah (yes, Utah!) for answers.

Jul 27, 2017

California's housing shortage is crisis, according to both state and local officials. It's not just California cities that are feeling the crunch, though. Western cities from Portland to Boise and Seattle to Salt Lake City are experiencing housing shortages, and a historic run up in home and apartment prices. Part of the problem is absorbing all the Californians that leave this state for those places. But the main issue is that development has not kept pace with demographic changes. In California, that's been exacerbated by anti-growth policies and Nimbyism. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews finds that's not always the case elsewhere.

