In war and peace

History books will tell you that Russian involvement in California pretty much ended with the sale of Fort Ross, on the Sonoma County coast, back in 1842. But Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews calls that fake news. He says Russian emigres have played key roles in the development of some of California’s most important industries, from entertainment to technology. The ties still run deep, but don’t tell Robert Mueller.
Russian collusion in California affairs is older than the state itself.
