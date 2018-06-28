ON AIR
In war and peace

Russian collusion in California affairs is older than the state itself.

Jul 05, 2018

History books will tell you that Russian involvement in California pretty much ended with the sale of Fort Ross, on the Sonoma County coast, back in 1842. But Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews calls that fake news. He says Russian emigres have played key roles in the development of some of California’s most important industries, from entertainment to technology. The ties still run deep, but don’t tell Robert Mueller.

Host:
Joe Mathews

For The Curious
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing?
For The Curious Blog

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness
For The Curious Blog

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness When Larmar Avila is out on the streets meeting the people and trying to build trust, he makes sure to bring plenty of one thing to help break the ice:… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

