Is California America's Taiwan?

As tensions between the Trump Administration and the state of California heat up on everything from immigration to oil drilling and healthcare, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says this state could learn a thing or two by looking to the east, to Taiwan. Taiwan is either an independent nation or a renegade Chinese province, depending on one’s view of things. But one thing that’s for sure is that Taiwan has spent decades living with the menace posed by a larger, considerably more powerful neighbor. Taiwan has managed to thrive in such a relationship, and Mathews says California can too, but it won’t be easy.