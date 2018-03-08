As tensions between the Trump Administration and the state of California heat up on everything from immigration to oil drilling and healthcare, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says this state could learn a thing or two by looking to the east, to Taiwan. Taiwan is either an independent nation or a renegade Chinese province, depending on one’s view of things. But one thing that’s for sure is that Taiwan has spent decades living with the menace posed by a larger, considerably more powerful neighbor. Taiwan has managed to thrive in such a relationship, and Mathews says California can too, but it won’t be easy.
Is California America's Taiwan?
An increasingly antagonistic relationship with the Trump Administration has put California in the position of being something of a “halfway country.”
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Ragged Point, CA by Joey Gannon
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
For The Curious Blog
What you need to know about rent control California is in the midst of a housing crisis, with people paying more than ever before to keep a roof over their head. One big manifestation of that crisis is… Read More