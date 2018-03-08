ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Is California America's Taiwan?

An increasingly antagonistic relationship with the Trump Administration has put California in the position of being something of a “halfway country.”

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 08, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

As tensions between the Trump Administration and the state of California heat up on everything from immigration to oil drilling and healthcare, Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says this state could learn a thing or two by looking to the east, to Taiwan. Taiwan is either an independent nation or a renegade Chinese province, depending on one’s view of things. But one thing that’s for sure is that Taiwan has spent decades living with the menace posed by a larger, considerably more powerful neighbor. Taiwan has managed to thrive in such a relationship, and Mathews says California can too, but it won’t be easy.

CREDITS

Ragged Point, CA by Joey Gannon

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What you need to know about rent control
For The Curious Blog

What you need to know about rent control California is in the midst of a housing crisis, with people paying more than ever before to keep a roof over their head. One big manifestation of that crisis is… Read More

Mar 07, 2018

For The Curious Blog

Read More

Mar 06, 2018

What questions do you have about the US-Mexico border?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the US-Mexico border? In March, President Trump is coming to California to check out prototypes of the border wall, something he promised to build during his campaign. While the wall has become a… Read More

Mar 02, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed