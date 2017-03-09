Let the games begin…in Paris

It's down to two. Los Angeles and Paris are the only bidders left for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paris is the sentimental favorite, but Los Angeles' bid may make the most sense to international Olympics officials. That's too bad, according to Joe Mathews. LA could host a successful Summer Games, but Mathews says it should drop out of the running. The Olympics have become synonymous with corruption, broken promises and massive debt, says the Zócalo Public Square columnist -- and LA should not be willing to play that game.

Photo by Associated Press