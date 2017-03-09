ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Let the games begin…in Paris

Los Angeles has put together a terrific bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Maybe too good. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says LA would be better off losing out to Paris.

COMING SOON

Mar 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's down to two. Los Angeles and Paris are the only bidders left for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Paris is the sentimental favorite, but Los Angeles' bid may make the most sense to international Olympics officials. That's too bad, according to Joe Mathews. LA could host a successful Summer Games, but Mathews says it should drop out of the running. The Olympics have become synonymous with corruption, broken promises and massive debt, says the Zócalo Public Square columnist -- and LA should not be willing to play that game.

Photo by Associated Press

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE