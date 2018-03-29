A lot of local officials and environmentalists are working against a proposal to build tunnels in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to bring water south to the Central valley and L.A. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says the opposition here is hard to fathom, even self-delusional. Critics of the tunnel plan say Southern California should be focused on water self-sufficiency. But right now, that’s just a pipe dream. Mathews says the region will need to rely on imported water for a long time to come – and we should be doing everything we can to guarantee those supplies.
Los Angeles water follies
Governor Brown’s proposed Delta water tunnels are surprisingly unpopular in L.A., which would be the main beneficiary of the plan.
