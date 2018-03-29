ON AIR
Los Angeles water follies

Governor Brown’s proposed Delta water tunnels are surprisingly unpopular in L.A., which would be the main beneficiary of the plan.

Mar 29, 2018

A lot of local officials and environmentalists are working against a proposal to build tunnels in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to bring water south to the Central valley and L.A. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says the opposition here is hard to fathom, even self-delusional. Critics of the tunnel plan say Southern California should be focused on water self-sufficiency. But right now, that’s just a pipe dream. Mathews says the region will need to rely on imported water for a long time to come – and we should be doing everything we can to guarantee those supplies.

Host:
Joe Mathews

