Loyal treatment for the crown

Hollywood has been propping up the British crown for decades with its sympathetic treatment of the royal family. Now one of California's own is actually marrying into the House of Windsor. Actress Meghan Markle will wed Price Harry next month at Windsor Castle. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says it’s a good time to take stock of all the Golden State has done for British royalty – and to think about what we might humbly request in return.