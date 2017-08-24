ON AIR
Missing links in California public transit

Planes, trains, automobiles and so much more. The Bay Area may be Ground Zero for 21st Century innovation, but Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says its public transportation is stuck in the past.

Aug 24, 2017

The San Francisco Bay Area has a lot of public transportation, and some of the systems are quite nice. But there's a major problem: Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says that, more often than not, the different components don't link up. In spite of billions of dollars in public investment, it's still tricky to get from Point A to Point B. It's not just a Bay Area issue, though. Mathews says a lack of connections is a distinguishing characteristic of California public transit.He says LA officials should take note as they work feverishly to build new transportation systems here.

