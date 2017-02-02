ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Objects in mirror are further away than they appear

What does a $240,000 Ferrari California tell us about life in this state? Joe Mathews says it's a symbol that though the good life is just a freeway lane away, it's far out of reach for most of us.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 02, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Joe Mathews recently traded in his Prius for a Ferrari for a few days. Not just any Ferrari, though. This was the Ferrari California, designed, according to the Italian automaker, to embody a certain well-heeled Golden State lifestyle. Much to his surprise, Joe found the shiny red performance car did just that. But its engineering perfection also shined a bright headlight at the blemishes and contradictions that make California a confounding place to be.

Photo: Joe Mathews driving a Ferrari California T (Louis Wheatley)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE