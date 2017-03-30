Playing the California Trump card

Is the rise of Donald Trump California's fault? That may seem a strange question given that Californians overwhelmingly voted for Hilary Clinton last November. Nevertheless, many pundits are scapegoating California. For starters, there's the whole Twitter/reality TV thing. And many of the key players in the Trump camp have deep roots in the Golden State, some who rose to prominence by opposing California's dominant liberalism. Others say prejudices that first emerged in California have now darkened the national mood. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says it's all a lot of bunk.

Photo: Students from several high schools rally after walking out of classes to protest the election of Donald Trump at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, November 14, 2016. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)