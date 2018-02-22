ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIAZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Right on the rails

Whoever said that “Californians don’t like trains’ probably hasn’t ridden Amtrak lately.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews and his family recently took a trip from Los Angeles to San Diego on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train. He nearly lost two of his children when they wormed their way through the crowded corridors to the dining car and he couldn’t follow. Aside from that, the trip was a success. And a reminder that, in spite of detractors, trains are highly popular in the Golden State. The problem with rail service here is that there isn’t enough of it, according to Mathews. And he says that the state’s planned bullet train may have its problems, but ridership probably won’t be one of them.

CREDITS

Surfliner image by Nick Chill

Host:
Joe Mathews

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Zócalo's Connecting California

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Vote: What should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More

Feb 15, 2018

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed