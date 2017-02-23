Rising shines where others have faltered

The not-so secret formula for building big things in California is to accommodate all of the various stakeholders in a given project. That sounds simple, but few are willing to put in the leg work – and the listening – to make it happen. The exception, says Joe Mathews, is Los Angeles developer, lawyer and campaign manager Nelson Rising. He's the man responsible for such projects as Playa Vista and the US Bank Tower in LA, and the 300-acre Mission Bay biotech development in San Francisco. At a time when most developers and politicians are trying to appeal to their base of support, Rising has shown that remaining open to opposing views is the way to get things done.

Photo: Developer Nelson Rising (C) with philanthropist Eli Broad (L) and former California Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (R). Photo courtesy of Nelson Rising.