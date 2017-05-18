ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Sacramento turns its attention to California housing crunch

California lawmakers are devising carrots and sticks to spur cities and counties to build more housing. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says a state takeover of the development process may be just what California needs.

COMING SOON

May 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Have you tried to buy a home in California recently? If so, you know it's hard, and getting harder all the time. It's not complicated: there just isn't enough supply to meet the demand of the country's most populous state, and that means sky-high prices. Communities up and down California have made the problem worse by creating obstacles to new development. But those anti-growth policies could backfire. State lawmakers have introduced more than 100 bills this year to address the housing shortage. They won't all pass, and some that do won't accomplish much, but Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says a state takeover of local housing policy is underway in Sacramento.

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE