Salute the Bear Flag this Independence Day

The 4th of July is right around the corner, but not everyone here is feeling the patriotic spirit this year. The government in Washington stands opposed to views shared by a majority of Californians on everything from trade and taxes to immigration and the environment. And let's not forget, this is a government that was opposed by state voters by historic margins. So, it may be time for a little separatism. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says there's a state ballot measure in the works that aims to buffer California against dysfunction in Washington by adopting policies that “put California first.” In other words, using our considerable leverage as the largest and richest state to get what we want.