San Diego is conservative, but it's not Trumpian

Its politics are changing, but San Diego remains one of California's most conservative urban centers. That's posing a dilemma for many folks living south of the Orange County line. From tougher immigration enforcement to attacks on federal judge Gonzalo Curiel, President Trump's policies and behavior are not popular in San Diego. In fact, Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says that no other big city in the state stands to be as negatively impacted by the Trump Administration. That's put San Diego, however reluctantly, at the forefront of California's resistance to the president.