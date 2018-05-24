Sign here and make California better

California lawmakers frequently punt on some of the biggest issues facing the state, and that means voters are called upon to decide to settle debates directly, through ballot initiatives. By the time the dust settles, there could be dozens of propositions on the ballot for the November election. Most of the signatures needed to qualify these measures are collected by professional petition circulators, but their job is getting tougher because of the sheer volume number of proposals and tighter restrictions on where they can approach you. It’s a system calling out for reform, but Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says it doesn’t appear substantive change is coming anytime soon.