Single-payer healthcare – basically Medicaid for all – is all-the-rage among liberals, and nowhere more so than in California. Proponents like Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamela Harris insist it's the best way to guarantee health coverage for everyone. They want to California to adopt it even if the rest of the country sticks with a mix of public and private coverage. But one estimate puts the cost at more than $400 billion annually in California. That's more than twice the state's general fund. So how would we pay it for it? Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says that even backers don't have an answer.
Single-payer skepticism
Is a single-payer healthcare system right for California? A lot of the state's leading politicians are touting single-payer, but Zocalo columnist Joe Mathews says their plan lacks dollars and sense.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
Little Santa Rosa is making big moves Formerly sleepy Santa Rosa is perhaps best known as the home of Charles Schulz, the creator of "Peanuts." But it could soon standout for its sensible approaches to things like housing affordability, homelessness and recreational pot.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More
What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More