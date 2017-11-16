Tall tells in LA and San Francisco

A pair of new skyscrapers that dominate the skylines of Los Angeles and San Francisco reinforce modern narratives of those cities. LA's 1,100-foot Wilshire Grand is a bit of an outpost: difficult to reach, foreign-owned and insular. The soon-to-open Salesforce Tower in San Francisco is more integrated with its surroundings and focused on connectivity. But Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the buildings have key commonalities: One is a lack of imagination, and another is that they both serve as symbols of corporate power in the Golden State.