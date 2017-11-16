A pair of new skyscrapers that dominate the skylines of Los Angeles and San Francisco reinforce modern narratives of those cities. LA's 1,100-foot Wilshire Grand is a bit of an outpost: difficult to reach, foreign-owned and insular. The soon-to-open Salesforce Tower in San Francisco is more integrated with its surroundings and focused on connectivity. But Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the buildings have key commonalities: One is a lack of imagination, and another is that they both serve as symbols of corporate power in the Golden State.
Tall tells in LA and San Francisco
Two new buildings – one in Los Angeles and the other in San Francisco – are the tallest on the West Coast. But where's the vision for the future?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More
Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More