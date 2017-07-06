ON AIR
The bridges of LA and San Bernardino Counties

California's north-south corridors are well-established. East-west? Not so much. But that could change with transportation and energy projects linking two high desert hubs.

Jul 06, 2017

Does California's future lie in the high desert? Palmdale and Victorville may sound like unlikely locales for the state's next big thing, but Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says a series of planned links between the two cities -- roads, rail, energy and biking -- represent the kind of forward thinking California needs in the 21st Century. The bridges between Palmdale and Victorville would help connect to two important trade routes, Interstates 5 and 15, advance high-speed rail and economic integration and help relieve traffic in the LA Basin. The question now is how to pay for it.

