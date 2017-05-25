Throwing shade at LA's newest park

Los Angeles is notoriously deficient when it comes to providing green space. So, a new 32-acre downtown state park is great news, right? Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the answer is “yes, but…” Yes, Los Angeles State Historic Park offers a welcome, natural diversion in the middle of the urban core and, yes, it's terrific that the park sits on what was an abandoned, polluted industrial site. But Mathews says it could have been so much more. For one thing the park has few of the amenities that distinguish our best recreation spaces – like a children's play area and sports fields. Another problem: no shade. Mathews says there's hope that things will improve in the future, but for now it represents an opportunity missed.