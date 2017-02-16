ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

Time for Central Valley cities to realize they're all grown up

Bakersfield is bigger than Cincinnati and Fresno is bigger than Miami. That's true, but you'd never know it from visiting those places. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says California's Central Valley cities continue to exist in a state of "agriculture-based denial."

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sacramento is the state's capital, but it has a reputation – even among locals – as a bit of a cow town. That's in spite of the fact that the greater Sacramento area has about the same number of people as Manhattan. And we're not talking about Manhattan Beach.  Joe Mathews says it's time for Sacramento and other Central Valley population centers to recognize themselves for the big cities that they are, and act accordingly. For too long, Mathews says those places have lagged the rest of the state in job creation, healthcare, transportation and cultural offerings.

Photo: A mechanical bull sits outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Golden 1 Center)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE