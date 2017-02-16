Time for Central Valley cities to realize they're all grown up

Sacramento is the state's capital, but it has a reputation – even among locals – as a bit of a cow town. That's in spite of the fact that the greater Sacramento area has about the same number of people as Manhattan. And we're not talking about Manhattan Beach. Joe Mathews says it's time for Sacramento and other Central Valley population centers to recognize themselves for the big cities that they are, and act accordingly. For too long, Mathews says those places have lagged the rest of the state in job creation, healthcare, transportation and cultural offerings.

Photo: A mechanical bull sits outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Golden 1 Center)