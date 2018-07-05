Tired of the crowds? Try the 'Northstate'

Many Californians are unfamiliar with the part of the state that lies north of Wine Country. That’s too bad, because there is a lot to explore. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says that if you’re thinking about taking a road trip this summer, you should consider far northern California. For starters, it’s beautiful. But there’s also a lot to learn – about the folks living there, who don’t necessarily think the same way as those of use further south. And also about how this state works, starting with its water.