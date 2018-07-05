ON AIR
Tired of the crowds? Try the 'Northstate'

Summering in Redding might not be everyone’s idea of a good time, but the small northern California city has its charms. It’s also the gateway to a region that remains unexplored to a lot of state residents.

Jul 05, 2018

Many Californians are unfamiliar with the part of the state that lies north of Wine Country. That’s too bad, because there is a lot to explore. Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says that if you’re thinking about taking a road trip this summer, you should consider far northern California. For starters, it’s beautiful. But there’s also a lot to learn – about the folks living there, who don’t necessarily think the same way as those of use further south. And also about how this state works, starting with its water.

Joe Mathews

