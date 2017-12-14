There are just a couple of weeks to go before recreational marijuana goes on sale in California. And there are almost as many unanswered questions now as there were when state residents voted to de-criminalize weed a year ago. The legalization of cannabis in America’s largest state, if carried off well, represents an opportunity to end the war on drugs that still rages around much of the United States. But a failed roll-out – one that keeps the black market for pot intact – would also have national implications. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says he's not confident that the state is ready for a smooth transition.
Waiting to exhale
Will California be able to pull of the impending transition to legalized cannabis?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement In March, 1968 a group of Mexican-American students walked out of Wilson High to protest years of unequal treatment based on racial prejudice. Thousands from schools across East L.A. joined… Read More
Listen: 4 found sounds from Scientology The producers of Here Be Monsters have been writing about some of their favorite unusual, eerie and mysterious sounds. Here, Here Be Monsters’ host and producer Jeff Emtman writes about… Read More