You've got to be a little nuts to make it in this town

Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says the movie La La Land and the recent novel The Sellout are two very different artworks with a shared message: it's getting too darn hard to make one's mark in California.

Jan 12, 2017

Have you got your crazy on? You may need it to prosper in today's California. That's the implication, anyway, of two recent celebrated works of art about Los Angeles: the film La La Land and the book The Sellout. At their heart, Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the two are about the same big problem: that for all our celebration of successful game changers in this state, we offer precious little space or support to those who dare to upset our blissful status quo.

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

La La Land

Damien Chazelle

