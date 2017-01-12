You've got to be a little nuts to make it in this town

Have you got your crazy on? You may need it to prosper in today's California. That's the implication, anyway, of two recent celebrated works of art about Los Angeles: the film La La Land and the book The Sellout. At their heart, Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the two are about the same big problem: that for all our celebration of successful game changers in this state, we offer precious little space or support to those who dare to upset our blissful status quo.

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Associated Press