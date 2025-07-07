Artist Alma Cielo sifted through the wreckage of her Altadena home, looking for any ceramics that survived. She pulled out an urn with “love” written on it – and decided the funereal container was a good place for her now-useless house key. Another piece was printed with a proverb: “It takes a thousand voices to tell a single story.”

That saying stuck with her when a friend sent her a picture of his own shards.

“He knew that I’m a ceramics artist and he said, ‘Can you do anything with these?’” Cielo remembers. “We were still just trying to figure out what to do with our lives and I thought, we could make a mosaic.”

And that’s how her mosaic project, which she calls the “A Thousand Voices Project,” was born. The goal is to use ceramic shards from the ashes to represent the community that was once here. Cielo has been collecting ceramic bits and pieces from the rubble and from her Altadena neighbors ever since.

“As I’m gathering them, it’s allowing people to tell their stories,” she says.





Cielo has stored bags and boxes of the ceramic shards at Norma Coombs Elementary School in Pasadena, where she just finished as an artist-in-residence. She’s trying to find a new home for the bits and pieces while she spends the next year and a half working on the project.





As an artist who does ceramics and mosaic murals, Cielo knows what it’s like to work with broken things. In the corner on the wall at her area at the school, there’s a vibrant mosaic mural of a tree that she made with her students. The kids tucked into the roots reminders of their community here, like little ceramic squirrels and even overripe bananas from the cafeteria.

She hopes to tuck similar memories and moments into the mosaic piece – or multiple pieces – that she creates for Altadena fire victims.

At the school, Cielo picks up a blue piece of a plate, someone’s Seder plate recovered from the ashes.

“It represents the Jewish culture, the Jewish faith, and just how we need to be able to honor just all the different parts of Altadena through these shards,” Cielo says. “I’m grateful that they came and brought this. They’re moving away.”





“Oftentimes, when people come and they drop these off to me, they’re like, ‘Thank you for taking these,’ because when they went digging through the rubble of their old lives and their old homes, this is the only thing that they could find that was worth trying to save,” Cielo says. “And then yet, when you take it out of that context, when you look at it, is it worth it for them to carry into their new lives moving forward?”



Cielo digs through a bag of broken ceramics to find a specific piece and pulls out half of a broken, yellow mug with a happy face on it. She says the woman who donated it sat in her car and waited for her to arrive at the school to hand her this single piece. On the back side of the mug, it used to say, “Put a smile on your mug!”

“And she told me that later, because when she handed it to me, she could barely speak,” Cielo recounts. “Some folks, when they give me their shards, they still hold so much pain from the fire that it’s an emotional moment. So I feel really honored to be part of that moment of them transferring something that had meant something to them. And I’m holding that now and I’m promising that we’re going to make something good out of this.”

Cielo plans to reach out to the various communities that used to call Altadena home — devotees of the local temple and mosque, musicians, and artists. She is still taking in donated shards and plans to make new tiles, too.

Fellow ceramic artist Kazi Pitelka, whose home has been made uninhabitable by the fire, is happy to see some of her own ceramic bits go to the project.

“I love our town and there were so many artists here,” Pitelka says. “Because it will never be the same, any kind of memorial, any kind of expression of love and beauty and creativity is exactly what I want to see happen.”

Cielo secured a grant for the project from the Artists at Work program, in collaboration with the LA Conservancy.

She isn’t sure yet what the mosaic mural project will look like. She wants to see what colors and shapes she collects first. For her, it’s about memorializing what Altadena was.

“Many of our community will have to move. And so here’s something that marks their time in Altadena, to know that that isn’t just leaving with them,” she says.

She says it’s healing to express yourself – and your community – through art.

“But also, for people to be able to take their shards and to bring it and to know that that could be made into something else — that’s healing,” Cielo says. “In our expressing through creation, that has an innate hopefulness.”