This week, the Trump administration asked for a pause on a federal court ruling that scaled back the scope of immigration raids across Southern California. Since early June, nearly 3,000 people have been arrested during sweeps in the region, according to the Deportation Data Project.

LA City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez represents District 1, which includes MacArthur Park and the greater Westlake neighborhood, sites of notable sweeps and shows of force driven by federal immigration agents. She joins KCRW’s Morning Edition to talk about how the city is responding to the raids, the LAPD’s role in this moment, and whether LA is a “petri dish” for future federal immigration sweeps.

As of right now, Hernandez says she doesn’t know the exact number of raids that have taken place in her district, but is aware of multiple Home Depots that have been hit, as well as day labor centers.

Grassroots networks, meanwhile, have been a source of information.

“They're not giving information to the city, so we don't know where they're going to be. The way that we're finding out where federal immigration enforcement is taking place is through the rapid response network that many of us are a part of that is being organized by organizations like CHIRLA.”

She continues, “But we can't see everywhere, right? Our city is over 500 square foot miles. We don't know all the raids that have been taking place, but we're seeing a lot of videos.”

Right now, Hernandez says the City of LA is exploring the legal pathways to oppose these efforts.

“There is no playbook that we can work off of when something like this is happening in a city, in a state, in the country of the United States. There are other playbooks right? On what to do when there's authoritarianism taking over. But we have been having to figure out … the pathways that we can take to protect our communities.”

Other considerations include how to support Angelenos in need, she says, like facilitating community defense and know-your-rights trainings, and hosting food distribution drives.

Meanwhile, Hernandez says she is concerned Angelenos will go hungry or get evicted because the raids have scared them into staying home.

“[Some are] not able to go out and work because they're terrified. Because — literally — people are being picked up at their locations of work. People are afraid to go grocery shopping. We've had to alter the way that we do our food distribution. We are already a district where food distributions were incredibly necessary.”

She says, “We're trying to take all the appropriate steps we can to feed people, to keep people in their housing, and to make sure that we don't enable further federal takeover of our city.”

On cases of LAPD possibly using excessive force during recent protests

The LAPD is currently investigating more than 80 cases of possible misconduct during anti-immigration raid protests, some of which accuse officers of using excessive force. In late June, Hernandez introduced multiple motions at the City Council that she says will increase accountability during protests. That includes setting rules for how police will respond if they are asked to engage with federal immigration enforcement.

“What we saw in these protests is new, and we want to make sure that there's accountability measures so that those types of escalations and those types of tactics are not used, and if they are, that there's a higher level of approval.”

She continues, “Seeing police officers on horses with batons, smacking and stomping on people takes us back to an era of Jim Crow that no one wants to see happening here in our city.”

On LA’s role in the national understanding of federal raids

Hernandez says that last week, she “heard through the grapevine” that there was a lack of understanding of how serious the situation in LA is.

In the face of the new funding for federal immigration efforts, she says, “What I want to emphasize to them is that what's happening here is not going to stay here. What's happening here is being funded to happen in other places and on your doorstep. This whole country runs off the labor of our immigrant communities.”