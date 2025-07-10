Rent gouging enforcement ‘nonexistent’ 6 months after LA fires, says watchdog

Half a year since the Palisades and Eaton Fires displaced tens of thousands of people, tenant advocates say rent gouging is still widespread and unfettered.

“We're still seeing a really, really rapid, consistent increase in instances of rent gouging,” says Emily Phillips with the Rent Brigade.

The grassroots watchdog formed in the first days after the fires as rents immediately spiked on listings across LA County. Volunteers with the group started tracking these listings in an online spreadsheet to account for the units that raised their prices above the legal threshold. Under California state law, it is illegal to raise rents by more than 10% during a state of emergency.

Now the Rent Brigade says it has tracked more than 10,300 instances of alleged rent gouging in LA County as of June 23.

Based on these listings, the watchdog group says this amounts to nearly $32 million that has been gouged.

However, despite the sweeping instances of potential unlawful price gouging, Phillips argues that California and the City of LA have charged relatively few people.

Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed four lawsuits (against three real estate agents and one landlord), and sent more than 750 warning letters.

Meanwhile, LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s office filed a $62 million lawsuit back in March against a group of individuals and their companies, accusing them of operating a multi-million dollar illegal property scheme that violates price-gouging laws.

County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not yet charged anyone with price gouging.

“It’s definitely a drop in the bucket,” Phillips says.

The Brigade recently lobbied the LA County Board of Supervisors to extend its emergency declaration – and by association, the 10% cap on rent price increases – until July 31. Phillips says the extension is moot without any enforcement to dissuade landlords from raising rents.

“When we don't have the [LA County] Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the attorney general, or other folks holding these people accountable. The protections are great, but it's only one part of the story,” she says. “We want to see people who are continuing to profit off of these horrible events be held accountable.”

What would accountability look like? Phillips says the Rent Brigade wants listings that appear to violate price-gouging laws taken down from sites like Zillow. The group also wants to see more landlords charged or fined.

In a statement to KCRW, Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office says the California Department of Justice remains "steadfast" in its commitment to supporting affected residents and will “continue to hold accountable those who break the law by exploiting Californians through illegal price gouging.”

Feldstein Soto’s office also said in an email to KCRW that it has filed a civil enforcement action against the property rental platform Blueground, brought a criminal case against a homeowner and her real estate agent for allegedly price gouging, issued 26 subpoenas, and sent more than 1,100 cease and desist letters, largely to landlords.

The Rent Brigade encourages renters to report instances of possible price gouging on their website.