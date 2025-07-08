Altadena therapists struggle to treat a traumatized community

Months after the Eaton Fire, Natalie Bowker still makes regular visits to the cleared lot where her family’s home once stood. Even with the ruins of her Altadena neighborhood all around, the view of the San Gabriel Mountains is breathtaking.

“I guess just the energy that I feel from it because this was home. It’s a lot better seeing the [empty] lot rather than everything destroyed,” she says.

Bowker and her family fled the neighborhood hours before fire took the house. As a certified hypnotherapist, she’s doing the best she can to manage their collective grief. After the fire, she also began offering regular, free group sessions for survivors on Zoom.

Several other local therapists have also added some free services to address the needs of fire survivors. Therapist Gabby Raices leads a free bi-monthly grief circle in Pasadena, which she co-founded just a few weeks after the wildfire.

“It was just supposed to be a one-day thing, just to see who came,” Raices says. “It was a big mixture of people. People who had lost their homes, people who hadn’t. Families, married couples. That first group was all different, it was just people who came across this post.”

Offering services is no panacea for a therapist who’s endured trauma herself.

Melissa Lopez, who co-founded the grief circle with Raices, lost her home in central Altadena. She’d endlessly ruminate about the night of the fire, replaying terrifying memories, and experiencing debilitating bouts of anxiety.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been such a crier. I feel like I cried a lot, all the time. And PTSD really [messed] with my appetite,” she says. “It’s part of my politics to combat fatphobia, but I lost like 40 pounds.”

A seasoned therapist, Lopez found the grief circle and one-on-one therapy extremely helpful in the weeks after the fire.

“I think one of the things that felt powerful for me was hearing a lot of people say, ‘I feel like I can just be sad here. I feel like I can just grieve here.’ Because the world has moved on,” she says. “It was nice to hear folks talking about how in the group, they could just be sad or angry or really let themselves feel grief.”

Recently though, Lopez stepped away from the grief circle. It was hard to relate to other participants who were mostly white homeowners who could afford to rebuild. Less privileged survivors — people without the money to rebuild, or renters like Lopez, or who are Black, Latino, or undocumented — just weren’t showing up.



“I know there’s a lot of people who are working two or three job jobs, there was no taking time off for PTSD,” explains Lopez. “These free resources are great, but if you can’t go on a Saturday, or whenever the event is being held, you are out of luck.”

To help fill that gap, Los Angeles County recently expanded a range of free post-wildfire resources at Alta Loma Park in Altadena, including on-site county mental health clinicians. Another effort spearheaded by State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez aims to address the mental health of kids.

Other free, virtual group sessions are popping up on Zoom, in backyards, and elsewhere.

All these services are vitally needed, says therapist Jane Murphy.

“It’s a turning point in everybody’s life that has been through the fires. It’s a collective turning point with people having to make decisions about what do they do in the next phase of their lives, and it’s powerful,” explains Murphy.

At 94 years old, Murphy still sees clients from a cozy office in the warm, rambling Altadena home that she and her late husband bought 64 years ago. She also grieves over all that’s been lost in her community.

“I’m using my journal. I’m doing my walks. I’m talking to people in the devastated places if they’re there. [I’m] praying for people that have been devastated. I’m walking through the death space,” she says.

Murphy says there are plenty of people still not addressing signs of trauma or PTSD. That includes her two of her sons who, for hours, battled flames that would otherwise have consumed the house.

But avoiding that trauma can have consequences, says hypnotherapist Natalie Bowker.

“The only way out of any kind of trauma is to go back into it, unfortunately,” she explains. “So, no matter how painful it is, you have to walk through it to get out of it.”

When Bowker and I finish talking at the cleared lot where her home once stood, she stays behind. “I want to go talk to my tomato plant,” she says.

“Look at the hills, they’re blooming again,” she goes on, gesturing toward the luminous San Gabriel Mountains.

“It just gives [me] hope that we will bloom again, maybe not in the same exact way, but I think maybe even better. I think we will come out even better.”