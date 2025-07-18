Jacques Laramee stands in the front yard of an old craftsman house on St George Street in Los Feliz, and displays a tattoo on his forearm of the recycling symbol: three arrows for reduce, reuse, recycle. It is an apt image.

Laramee, a mechanical engineer and hobbyist carpenter, and his wife, Gwen Sukeena, an interior designer, lost their home to the Eaton Fire. And now, instead of building a new structure, they will replace it with this historic house, which they are currently having moved to their property in Altadena.

Following the loss of homes in Altadena, many residents have grappled with how to rebuild. Approaches range from replacing the home with a similar or more fire-safe structure, rebuilding with alternative and sustainable materials like adobe, or importing a prefab structure that was built off-site.

Some, however, yearn to recreate the neighborhood’s treasured historic character — literally. They’re doing so by going back to a once-commonplace practice in Los Angeles: house-moving, with a little help from a community of vintage house enthusiasts.

Following the Eaton and Palisades Fires, Morgan Sykes Jaybush, creative director at the architecture firm Omgivning, which specializes in adaptive reuse of historic structures, was going through a list of old houses in the LA area that were slated for demolition. Distressed at the impending loss of these treasures, he was struck with the question: Why couldn't we relocate them?

“There were a lot of people talking about prefab houses in Altadena as a different way to rebuild,” he says. “And so I thought, well, couldn't this be a different type of prefab?”

Through a network of architecture preservationist connections, Jaybush met Sukeena and Laramee, who had found a house on St George Street in Los Feliz that called their name. It was 3,600 square feet, built in 1910, and, says Sukeena, “There were so many amazing details on the inside of that house that just brought me to tears.”

Following negotiations with the existing owners, who had to agree to extend their planned demolition, Sukeena and Laramee acquired the house, and are in the midst of a removal.

House-moving was particularly common in LA when freeways were first mowing their way through residential neighborhoods. Back then, one could put an entire house on a truck and drive it to its new site. In fact, the St George Street house is one of those. It was moved in 1948, and its owner, a businesswoman named Alice Blackburn, even held a rollicking party in her house as it rolled through the streets.

Today, relocations have become more complicated, explains Brad Chambers, a devotee of historic houses who has moved several to a site in Highland Park, and is now advising Sukeena and Laramee on their move. The routes are now filled with obstacles — utility lines, infrastructure, MTA lines, and more — and so now a house has to be broken into sections to meet height or width limitations.

“We call it deconstructing versus constructing,” says Chambers.

On the day KCRW visited the site, workers were carefully dismantling the second floor, taking down old timber studs piece by piece. Millwork, closets, baseboards, and picture rails had been numbered, moved downstairs, and stacked.

Jaybush explained that sectioning the first floor was next. “They are going to slice the ground floor into four slices, like slicing a loaf of bread, and each one of those slices is going to be reinforced, and put on steel to be put on trucks, and then to drive that across town.”

On arriving at the site in Altadena, reconstruction will begin. The crew will reassemble the exterior walls and roof, reattach the ground floor sections, which are on steel beams, and jack them up onto stacks of wood.

“While the house is in mid-air,” says Jaybush, “we'll build a foundation, get that inspected, install the plumbing and everything, and then lower the house down. Then we can start restoring the interiors.”

This operation involving deconstruction, transportation, and reconstruction is not simpler than building a new house from scratch. It is a delicate process that could be likened to making a careful skin graft from one part of the Los Angeles corpus to another.

It will likely take up to a year. It was a puzzle to figure out which building codes to follow, because relocation is now unusual for staff at building departments. Laramee and Sukeena plan to adapt the wood structure to make it more fire-safe. And they are not sure their insurance will cover the entire cost, although Jaybush and Chambers estimate that they will wind up spending around half to two-thirds of the price of a new build.

The unknowns do not deter the couple.

“I think when you lose everything, you have a more carefree perspective on life,” reflects Laramee. Besides, he says he is looking forward to the reconstruction. He will do a lot of the woodworking himself, says Sukeena, referencing the recycling tattoo on his forearm.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle. So it means a lot to him and for us. We know that this house is not going to be stuck in some landfill, and we're actually creating a new life for this house, and a new home.”

This is not the first house to be making its way to Altadena under the direction of Morgan Sykes Jaybush. The first to arrive, later this July, will be a 1911 house now located on Taft Avenue in Hollywood, which was to be demolished to make way for an affordable housing development, and will soon become the replacement home for another Altadena couple, Evan and Caitlin Chambers.

Brad Chambers (no relation) points out that this is the perfect moment to make these matches. There is currently a lot of demolition underway in the region to make way for multi-family housing, which coincides with the enormous loss of single-family homes in Altadena and the Palisades.

“This is such a magnificent solution,” says Chambers. “We address so many things. First of all, creating more housing. Second of all, we address art and preservation. And thirdly, we address ‘green,’ because this stuff otherwise is getting crunched up and thrown into a landfill. So, there's just a great reason to rethink about relocation versus demolition.”

Now Jaybush is busy tracking prospective matches. He has created an inventory, which currently comprises some 60 homes pending demolition, and hopes to connect them with people needing homes.

Do you want to donate or acquire an existing house?

Homeowners interested in donating a house to the project (or those who know about an eligible house) can fill out this form.

And those interested in acquiring a house to relocate to their property can fill out this form.

Or contact Omgivning directly at HouseRelocation@Omgivning.com or (213) 596-5602.