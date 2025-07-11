Tom Morello's new song, “Pretend You Remember Me,” is part of his first solo rock project in conjunction with the nonprofit CHIRLA.
Tom Morello teams up with immigration nonprofit on new song
- Tom Morello - Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine guitarist and political activist