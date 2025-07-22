Sage Sol Pitchenik was scrolling through Substack on June 12 when they were startled by a post that said Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) was ending gender-affirming care on July 22. They had received that kind of care for the past six years.

The 16-year-old patient called their dad, and he confirmed it.

“I started crying,” says Pitchenik.

CHLA’s Center for Transyouth Health and Development has provided essential treatments to thousands of trans children and young adults for over 30 years, making it one of the oldest and largest programs in the country.

Now, nearly 3,000 patients there will need to find new medical providers.

CHLA’s decision follows an executive order signed by President Trump in January that threatened to cut funding for hospitals that help patients under age 19 medically transition. CHLA receives two-thirds of its funding from federal sources, and said in a statement that federal agencies have already terminated some of its grants.

“Despite [a] deeply held commitment to supporting LA’s gender-diverse community, the hospital has been left with no viable path forward,” the statement said.

In response, local organizations, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Gender Justice LA, scheduled a series of protests over the closure.

On June 26, Pitchenik attended one of these rallies in front of the hospital, and stood on a bench to speak to the crowd: “I learned how to not only survive, but also thrive in my own body, because of the life-saving health care provided to me right here through Children's Hospital Los Angeles.”

Pitchenik is trans and nonbinary, and says they hated themselves deeply before they started counseling and medical treatment.

“[Now] the next generation of trans youth aren't going to be able to have the resource that we did,” they say.

Republicans made transgender youth a major campaign issue in 2024. On Inauguration Day, President Trump signed an executive order declaring the U.S. government does not recognize the existence of transgender people.

At a July 17 briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt credited Trump’s policies with forcing CHLA’s decision to close its center, saying: “The facility in Los Angeles, California, is just the latest facility downsizing or eliminating their irreversible and harmful services that feed into the lie that you can somehow change a child's sex.”

The American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics all support treating youth for gender dysphoria. The standard of care begins with counseling, sometimes progresses to puberty blockers and hormones, and rarely involves surgery.

One former CHLA patient named Joseph, who asked to go only by his middle name to protect his privacy, went through a lengthy counseling process, then received gender-affirming hormone therapy as a teenager. He tells KCRW he struggled with his gender identity until he found support from Children’s Hospital.

“You're just full of like angst,” recalls the 28-year-old. “You're just like, why don't I feel like my peers? What am I feeling so different?”

Joseph aged out of the program, but still thinks about the staff often: “You would never meet somebody there who wasn't willing to help you. I really felt seen.”

CHLA's commitment to meeting patients’ medical needs, no matter a family’s ability to pay, meant Joseph was able to receive gender-affirming care he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford. CHLA was one of the few hospitals to accept Medi-Cal, state-provided insurance, for these appointments.

LGBT advocates tell KCRW they are concerned current low-income patients won’t be able to find new doctors.

“We've never had enough providers when it comes to trans youth care,” says Kathie Moehlig, the founder and executive director of the San Diego-based nonprofit TranFamily Support Services, and the mom of a trans child.

Moehlig and her staff are helping about 100 of the CHLA families find new options for their kids. Even though gender-affirming care for minors is legal in California, Moehlig says fewer doctors are offering it. She’s spoken to some physicians who run private practices, and they’re scared they could be prosecuted.

The FBI is soliciting tips on doctors who perform surgeries, and the Department of Justice announced on July 9 they subpoenaed private medical records from more than 20 doctors and hospitals.

“Our families that have minors [are] really struggling with, ‘What does this mean for my child's future?’” says Moehlig.

CHLA didn’t respond to KCRW’s request for comment on whether they received a subpoena, and the DOJ did not release a public list of recipients. In a statement, a spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta described the Trump administration’s actions as “unlawful and harmful threats to providers.”

Parents like Laura Collura, whose 19-year-old is a CHLA patient, say they are closely watching the politics of this play out.

“What this administration is trying to do is to erase trans people,” says Collura. “That disturbs me very much and worries me, not just for my daughter's future, but for everyone's future.”

On the day the center’s closure was announced, her daughter’s surgeon called to cancel a procedure that was planned for June. Collura and her husband immediately told their daughter, who cried.

Collura is angry at the hospital for its decision to close the center, but she doesn’t blame the doctors and staff who work there. She believes they saved her daughter's life, and that the medical care they provided allowed her to become a confident and strong young woman.

“She's the one that's taking this the best,” says Collura. “She's just more resilient than we are.”

