4 million Angelenos get Medicaid. How will proposed budget cuts affect them?

The U.S. deficit would increase by trillions of dollars if Congress passes and President Trump signs his proposed budget bill into law, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The bill makes Trump’s tax cuts from 2017 permanent. To pay for that and other costs, the bill proposes some spending cuts — the largest of which would be to Medicaid. Those cuts would result in about 10 million people leaving Medicaid, the CBO predicts. That’s because the bill would implement work requirements and tons of paperwork surrounding that.

In Los Angeles County, about 40% of residents are enrolled in Medi-Cal, California’s name for Medicaid.

L.A. Care is the public agency that provides health insurance to almost 3 million people in the county, and many of them are Medi-Cal patients.

To put the situation into perspective, L.A. Care CEO Martha Santana-Chin explains that qualifying for Medicaid requires an income of $21,000/year max for an individual, and $43,000/year max for a family of four. That equates to about $3,500/monthly income in LA County — before paying taxes or other deductions. Average monthly rent in the area could easily cost at least half that amount.

“And so many of the individuals that are covered by Medicaid, that would be impacted by these work requirements, struggle to put food on the table, pay their monthly rent, and oftentimes juggle multiple jobs to stay afloat,” she says. “And so what would end up happening with these work requirements is that as people become due for … re-application to qualify for Medi-Cal coverage, they would have to embark on a process to complete onerous paperwork … as opposed to having the system automatically facilitate some of that. … And so if you're someone who is working multiple jobs … taking care of families, maybe at school or other obligations, staying on top of all of this is a really very burdensome process. And so as time goes on, more and more people fall off the rolls.”

People who drop off would likely forgo preventative care, and in many cases, those struggling with chronic conditions would end up in the emergency room, she explains.

“Once they go to the emergency department and don't have coverage … they then incur medical costs that they really can't afford. … Over time … those hospitals and other health care providers have no choice but to try and recover some of those losses by increasing the price of what they charge commercial insurance carriers for individuals that are covered through other programs, employer-sponsored insurance and other programs.”

Thus, costs would rise for everyone, she emphasizes.

Funding would also drop for the people treating Medi-Cal patients. “That is going to put safety net hospitals, public health care facilities at risk because they depend on that funding to keep the doors open. … They're going to end up shutting down, reducing services, resulting in layoffs and significantly reducing the levels of access to care, especially in low-income communities.”