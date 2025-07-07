This summer marks the 85th year since Bugs Bunny first emerged from his hole and said, “What’s up, Doc?” The Looney Tunes theme evokes fond memories of Bugs, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, Elmer Fudd, and other characters. Many people got their introductions to classical music via Looney Tunes and specials such as The Rabbit of Seville, inspired by Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, and What’s Opera, Doc?, inspired by Richard Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman and Ride of The Valkyries.

For decades, the Hollywood Bowl has celebrated the music of Bugs and his pals. Emmy Award-winning conductor George Daugherty co-created Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. The concert’s 35th anniversary takes place this July 11-12.

“These cartoons and their music are what we all remember from our childhood. … We had no idea that we were getting a master class in classical music at the same time. I wanted to recreate that experience,” Daugherty tells KCRW.

Daugherty himself spent every Saturday morning sitting on a green shag carpet to eat sugar-packed cereal and “feast” on the episodes, he recalls. “I realized very early, as a 5 and 6-year-old, that the music was so special.”

And after seeing The Rabbit of Seville, he went to his local barber shop and tried to crank the barber chair through the ceiling, imitating the cartoon, he shares. The chair fell over and Daugherty broke his collarbone. “Every time my collarbone twinges to this day, I say, ‘Yep, that was from The Rabbit of Seville.’”

Daugherty ended up studying classical music and developed a serious career as a conductor for major European opera houses and New York’s American Ballet Theatre. At the time, he wasn’t thinking about cartoons. Then in the late 1980s, videotapes and rental stores like Blockbuster came out, allowing people to reexperience the cartoons and their music. “And I was just bowled over once again, but even more so now, as a fully functioning classical musician, how brilliant and how absolutely spectacular these were,” he says.





Originally, Daugherty wanted to just play/conduct the music, but he realized that doing so without showing the animation meant losing half the brilliance, “because the true brilliance is how the music, and the animation, and the sound effects, and the dialogue all work together.”

Coordinating with the animation is particularly tricky, he points out. “The cartoons just keep rushing on, and we have to … stay in time with them. So we use a click track to help … keep it all together, because these cartoons are incredibly fast and incredibly intense and incredibly chaotic in a good way.”

Another famous cartoon is Rhapsody Rabbit — Bugs Bunny sits at a piano, wearing a tuxedo and tailcoat, playing Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, and meanwhile, inside the piano, as the keys hammer down, a cute mouse is running for his life.

“We use the original piano track. … If you remember this cartoon … there's lots of close-ups of Bugs’ hands and keys and piano and everything else. It's got to be exact for it to be brilliant. … So the piano is remastered from the original recording that was done in the late 1930s of that cartoon. But all of the orchestra compliments are done live,” Daugherty explains.

He notes that for Rhapsody Rabbit, the music was recorded first, then the animation was created to match the music performance. “So this is so fast that we can't use a click track on this. So the musicians are just watching me, and I'm just watching Bugs. I'm watching the keyboard, I'm listening to the track. Pardon the pun, it's a hair-raising experience. But this is one that we are doing at the Hollywood Bowl.”





Daugherty says that throughout his entire career, he’s conducted Bugs Bunny at the Symphony more than any other concert, so he has a “synergistic simpatico relationship” with Bugs. “When he's up on the big screen right in front of my face, I really do think of him as really being there … in his celluloid, filmic, cinematic glory. I just consider him one of my most prized colleagues.”

When Daugherty started putting on the concert in 1990, he planned for only two performances, but “it just took off so gargantuanly that I'm still doing it.” He’s done the show with more than 250 major worldwide orchestras, including from LA, New York, Philadelphia, and Sydney.

Plus, 2.75 million people have watched the show on virtually every continent, he adds. “It also tells you something about the international appeal of Bugs. … He knows no borders, he knows no boundaries. God knows he has no boundaries, also in that way. But everybody loves Bugs.”