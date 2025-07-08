‘We’re a petri dish’: Karen Bass responds to federal troops in MacArthur Park

Immigration agents moved through MacArthur Park on Monday, wearing masks and camouflage and wielding assault rifles. Agents on horseback trotted in a line across the soccer field. On Wilshire Blvd., armored vehicles – painted tan to blend into desert battlefields – rolled slowly past the 720 Metro Rapid bus. No one was detained. Still, it was an astonishing show of force from the Trump administration, following a month of escalated ICE raids and military presence in Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass rushed to the scene and said afterward at a press conference, “What I saw in the park today looked like a city under siege, under armed occupation. And I have to tell you, spending many years traveling into conflict areas, it's the way a city looks before a coup.”

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino, who’s been leading enforcement efforts on the ground in LA, told Fox News on Monday, “The federal government is not leaving LA. I don't work for Karen Bass. The federal government doesn't work for Karen Bass. We're going to be here until that mission is accomplished, as I said. And better get used to us now because this is going to be normal very soon.”

Bass spoke to Bovino on Monday and told him his forces needed to leave ASAP, she shares with KCRW today. In response, Bovino agreed his agents were planning to leave.

However, no member of the federal government has told Bass what they were doing in LA, she says, though she’s “in communication with various people.”

“Depending on who I talk to, some people are thoroughly confused by what it is that the administration is doing, even though they might be part of the administration. And some people are just taking note. But in terms of taking leadership, that has been absent. And I've not talked at length to Bovino, but maybe we will be doing that.”

As for Bovino’s statement of “We're going to be here until that mission is accomplished,” Bass responds, “Other than terrorizing everybody, what mission is it? What mission are you trying to accomplish when you shut down car washes? Because I guess you think there's some major drug-dealing operation going on in the city's car washes. Or why are you chasing day laborers through Home Depot parking lots — are they involved in the criminal conspiracy? Or how about the individual vendors selling fruit and other things on city streets? Are people just walking down the street, and then a car pulls up, unmarked car, with … men jumping out with rifles, and then just taking people, which makes people feel as though there's kidnappings happening in broad daylight.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is suing Mayor Bass and the City of Los Angeles over the sanctuary city policy here. Attorney General Pam Bondi said sanctuary policies were “the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles.”

Given this lawsuit plus what happened in MacArthur Park, Bass says, “I feel like we're a petri dish. … There's an experiment that's taking place here, that they're trying to demonstrate to the nation their bravado, I suppose. ‘We're the federal government. We can do what we want. … We can take over your city. We can take over your statehouse.’ … I think that's a message that they're testing in LA to see how much will Angelenos put up with, and that they're going to roll it out around the country.”

She adds, “Even people who might support [Trump’s] policies on immigration, and I think polling has shown that they do not agree with the tactics that are going on, because it's not purpose-driven. Just snatching people because you think they're here illegally — that's racial profiling.”

Also on Monday, California and 17 other states joined a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order on these raids because they’re unconstitutional and have created a culture of fear that has “needlessly impeded local law enforcement” and has turned bustling communities into ghost towns.

LA has had a profound economic fallout due to the raids, Bass says, particularly as entire sectors here depend on immigrants. She describes Downtown LA’s Fashion District as a ghost town, and notes that restaurants in ethnic areas are empty.

Then there’s the emotional toll, particularly on kids, she adds. “You have children whose parents are missing, and they don't know where they are, or why they left them. And that's trauma that those children would carry around for the rest of their lives. And I saw this very visibly during the first Trump administration with family separation.”