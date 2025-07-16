Lavender: add it to salads, roast chicken or pork

There are few sights as breathtaking as a field of lavender. Not only are the plants visually stunning with their wands of purple flowers in the air, but the aroma is delicious. Since aroma and taste are inextricably linked, it’s natural to want to experiment with lavender in cooking, but I caution you to exercise a light hand and to follow recipes to the letter. If you over-infuse the purple buds, the flavor will be akin to eating a mouthful of soap. That said, lavender can add an air of mystery to a dish, amplifying flavor without calling attention to itself when used judiciously.

It’s important to use culinary lavender, aka lavandula angustifolia or English lavender. It has less essential oil than the variety used for aromatherapy, perfumes, or soaps. Typically, the herb is used in cooking by first infusing its flavor and aroma into another medium, like sugar, honey, or a liquid. According to the Flavornomics website, some flavors that harmonize with lavender are clove, ginger, saffron, cinnamon, peppercorn, but also onion, citrus, tomato, and bergamot. So look to these more common ingredients to carry the hint of lavender you’ll add to what you make. Fennel and olive are complementary.





Despite the pull of fresh lavender, I would source high-quality dried culinary lavender instead. It will give you a more mellow flavor. Nearly all U.S. spice houses source their culinary lavender from France. For savory uses, I might choose an herbes de provence blend where the lavender is already mixed in with a selection of complementary Mediterranean herbs. These prepared blends are often grown, dried, and mixed in Provence, and the expertise shows.

The spice shop La Boite describes lavender as having a “sweet floral flavor with hints of mint and rosemary.” They recommend “topping a salad of sliced cherry tomatoes and pitted cherries drizzled with olive oil and lavender, with fresh mint, cilantro, and feta.”

Curio Spice Company carries culinary lavender grown in Oregon. They have a recipe for Lavender Scones with Black Pepper. They also make a blend called Fleur Spice.

Penzeys suggests using it for a “French-style roast chicken or pork roast, mixing 1 part lavender, white pepper, and tarragon with 2 parts each of rosemary and thyme. Rub with a bit of oil and then crumble the blend onto the meat, 1⁄2-1 tsp. per lb., with salt to taste. Use a small amount of lavender in soups and stews.”

The Spice House makes an Herbes de Provence blend that includes rosemary, savory, basil, thyme, tarragon, fennel, oregano, dill, marjoram, parsley, and lavender.

Blends like these tend to enhance dishes rather than overpower them. Rub them on proteins, use in vinaigrettes, and sprinkle on tomato salads and potatoes before roasting.

To use in sweets, I love a bit of lavender-rubbed sugar sprinkled atop shortbread cookies. Dorie Greenspan has a recipe for Lavender-White Chocolate Pots de Creme. Pots de creme are, like flan, custard that is baked in the oven.

And the coup de gras literally is David Lebovitz’s Lavender-Honey Ice Cream. Sometimes we eat ice cream automatically to soothe anger or anxiety. But this is the type of ice cream one lingers over, putting the occasional spoonful into your mouth and letting it melt slowly on your tongue. You’ll experience the floral notes of the lavender as a whisper against the honey.

Lavender Simple Syrup Recipe

1 cup of water

1 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons dried culinary lavender

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Bring the water, sugar and lavender to a low simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and allow the herbs to steep in the liquid for 20 minutes. Pour the liquid through a fine mesh strainer into a glass container then stir in the lemon juice. Refrigerate.

Use for dressings, flavored lattes and teas or in baking.