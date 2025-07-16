Sen. Padilla on ICE raids: ‘No end to the cruelty of this administration’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested undocumented landscaper Narciso Barranco while he was working outside a Tustin IHOP on June 21. Agents pinned the 48-year-old to the ground, and punched him repeatedly in the head and neck while he screamed. Agents claim Barranco ran from them and swung a weed whacker at them.

On July 15, Barranco posted bond and was released from an ICE processing center in Adelanto, California. He will have a court hearing in August, but for now is with his three sons, who are all active-duty members or veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Despite Barranco posting bond, the Trump administration is now denying bond hearings for people who’ve been arrested and are awaiting possible deportation, cases which could take months or years, The Washington Post reports.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat of California, tells KCRW, “There seems to be no end to the cruelty of this administration. So I think it's the latest example of how chaotic they've chosen to go about things. … The vast majority of people getting caught up in these raids and detentions are people without serious criminal convictions. They're frankly undocumented, but hard-working people in essential sectors of our economy. They are being detained but not deported, which means the facilities are increasingly overcrowded. And all in pursuit of trying to achieve an artificial quota, they're resorting to these types of tactics, denying bonds just because, or showing up at courthouses, surrounding people who are complying with their requirements to check in with an immigration judge regularly just to make these artificial quotas. … It's causing fear and terror in so many communities.”

Recent Customs and Border Protection numbers show that illegal border crossings are at their lowest in decades. Does that mean the administration's border policy has effectively stopped illegal crossings? It’s more complex than that, responds Padilla.

“They can't have it both ways. They can't claim there's a crisis at the border to justify what they're doing when … it's … lowest numbers in decades of border crossings. So we're no longer trying to secure the border. … The immigration enforcement actions that are taking place … are not going after people trying to cross the border. It's people who have, for the most part, been in the United States for years, if not decades, working, paying taxes, raising families, contributing to the strength of communities and to our country. That's a very different group of immigrants than people who may be coming to the southern border for economic opportunity or to seek asylum or something else.”

Padilla says various presidential administrations have tried to impose a deterrent effect on immigrants coming into the country, but eventually, they’ll still try to enter in different ways. This is a reminder that the U.S. needs to modernize its immigration system and laws — an action long overdue from a security and economic standpoint, he adds.

“One of the things I also do on a regular basis now is remind my colleagues, especially California, the most populous state in the nation, the most diverse state in the nation, home to more immigrants than any state in the nation, is now the fourth largest economy in the world — if immigrants were this bad for society, this much of a drag on the economy, that wouldn't be the case.”

This issue particularly resonates with Padilla because his parents were undocumented when they came to the United States.

“It's personal in the sense that I know what the plight is for people working hard to achieve the American Dream, and I'm proud of our family story. … My parents, they met, they fell in love, they decided to get married, and then they applied for green cards in that order. And I thank the U.S. government every day for saying yes to those applications, because if they would have been denied, my life story would be a lot different than what it's been. And I know we can't accept just every person across the globe that may want to come to United States of America, but there's got to be a better way, a smarter way, a more strategic way, a more humane way to handle migration than we've seen, certainly in the last six months.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge has temporarily banned some immigration raids, ruling that ICE agents have been racially profiling people. The Trump administration is appealing. Padilla says he doesn’t think ICE raids have completely stopped, but they’ve seemed to significantly decrease in the last several days.

“Just to what the court order was about — to me, there's not a question. Tom Homan was very direct in public statements, saying the criteria they're using is appearance, it's occupation, it's accents. I mean, if that doesn't sound like profiling to you, I don't know what does. … Profiling is violating the law. … I know they're appealing, and if they lose at the appellate level, I have no doubt that they will appeal to the Supreme Court. So I think it's going to be a long time before we get a final determination on this,” Padilla says.

The economy is already taking a hit from the raids, he points out. “There's so many sectors of the economy that — across the country, and especially in California — are reliant disproportionately on immigrant labor. It's, I think, already taking an economic impact when you have workers afraid to show up for work, when you have immigrants who are afraid to go out shopping. … Any place of business that's impacted by a reduction in customers or reduction in workers is going to have a tougher time keeping the doors open.”

In other news, on Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the Trump administration should release all files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Padilla says he supports Jeffries, and mentions that in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ranking Member Senator Dick Durbin is calling for access to the files.

“What's Donald Trump afraid of in sharing the files? And it's another example of Donald Trump saying one thing and doing another. Throughout the campaign trail, he talked about exposing whoever he thought was on a ‘list.’ And now, the attorney general, who has passed a loyalty test of Donald Trump, is saying there was no list. So they can't have it both ways,” Padilla says.

Moreover, the Senate is voting today on President Trump's rescission request, which would eliminate already allocated funding for NPR, including KCRW, and PBS. Padilla says Republican members of Congress “should have a backbone and say no to this rescission request.”

“Public radio, public television is so important, especially in rural communities, as a source of news, not biased news and information, but also emergency communications and alerts. A classic example that we keep pointing to is … the victims of the flash floods in Texas this last week. If there was a better infrastructure for communicating evacuation orders … lives could be saved. That's really what's at stake here, but Republicans are not wanting to oppose what Donald Trump is asking them for. And working families across the country are going to be hurt because of it,” Padilla says.