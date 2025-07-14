Caltex Records, whose parent company is Caltex Music, is a label representing most of the mainstream Iranian songs released since the 1950s. Mehrdad Pakravan, a then 25-year-old Iranian immigrant, founded it right here in LA after the 1979 revolution. Now his son, Farbod Pakravan, helps manage the label.

During the revolution, many Iranians immigrated to LA. Iran has a strong musical tradition, but the new Islamist regime banned popular music. Uncertainty surrounded the start of art and culture, the younger Pakravan explains. And so, his dad created the record label to carry on the torch and collaborate with artists who moved to LA. Eventually, he also created a popular TV network — considered the Iranian version of MTV.

Caltex Records’ roster includes Ramesh, an artist who captures the vibes of 1970s pre-revolutionary Iran. In “Rood Khooneha,” she sings in Farsi — about rivers, the sea, and the dream of becoming a fish.

“Iranian culture, Iranian music … ties to Iranian poetry, the likes of Rumi [and] Ferdowsi, who are to this day still studied. Iran prides itself on being a country in the Middle East which is different from its neighboring countries in the sense that all the other nations, for the most part, are Arab nations, whereas Iran is Farsi-speaking, Persian people, different ethnicities. … And in regards to the 60s and 70s, there very much was that funky, psychedelic sound,” Pakravan explains.

Another Caltex artist named Mahasti immigrated to California shortly after the revolution. In “Delam Tangeh,” a famous 1993 song, she sings in a traditional style.

“There's something in Iranian culture called mehmooni, which just means party … weddings and things of that nature. These songs have become staples for the dance floor. And it has a nostalgic feel to the time before, and still carrying that rhythm and sound with new elements, with all the production that occurred here in LA,” Pakravan says.

Moein also resettled in LA, and “Bigharar” is a Bandari-style dance track typical of Southern Iran.

“This record was recorded in the 90s, and even today, is still a staple of every wedding. … And Moein himself is still performing at major venues all around the world. He's really well-loved.”

In addition to repping the classics, Caltex works with newer artists as well. In March, Erfan and Amir Khalvat, two Iranian hip-hop artists with large followings among Farsi speakers worldwide, released “Jibete” as their first collaboration. This song is about having tons of cash in your pockets.

“Hip-hop, for sure, has become the vehicle for many Iranian voices in recent days as an expression,” Pakravan emphasizes. “The economy situation in Iran is difficult. Many people are struggling, and it's been that way for a long time now. … There's a lot of anger, frustration regarding just general daily life.”

Caltex caters to a large population of Iranian listeners living abroad. But since a few generations have passed since the revolution, interest in Iranian music may have waned somewhat among the Iranian diaspora. However, Pakravan isn’t worried.

“The following might not be as close as if they were to actually be living in Iran, but there's a huge opportunity, if things were to change in Iran, for that to be a creative boom, one of the most interesting creative places in the world, even in the Middle East. Of course, Iranians love their music, so it’s a matter of time,” he says.