Teen years are often full of angst, anxiety, and acne — but also self-discovery, self-expression, and experimentation. At the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), this year's California Biennial features art and artifacts from teen artists and adults reflecting on their teen years. It’s fittingly called “Desperate, Scared, but Social” — which comes from the debut album of a ‘90s OC riot grrrl band called Emily’s Sassy Lime, comprised of Amy Yao, her sister Wendy, and their high school pal Emily Ryan.

Yao, who is now a professional fine artist and instructor at CalArts, describes the youth of 1990s Orange County as mostly cheerleaders and jocks, with the occasional goth kid and hardcore music fan.

She emphasizes that she got through high school largely thanks to the music scene. Attending concerts and receiving support from college-aged artists helped her create a vision of the world she wanted beyond her suburban surroundings.





In the early days of Emily’s Sassy Lime — which is a palindrome, meaning the name is the same when spelled forward and backward — the group didn’t have a four-track or any of the usual recording tools, but they did have a karaoke machine because Yao’s mom was in a karaoke troupe with other Chinese-American parents, she recalls. “So we had this karaoke machine, so we jerry-rigged it where we would layer on tracks. Because they had two tape decks, and you could play back a song with the mic attached, and then add more tracks to it.” They used that technique to record a demo of the song “Cola Boy.”

Matías Hernandez Martinez, a recent graduate of Woodbridge High School in Irvine, helped curate “Desperate, Scared, but Social.” He says he didn’t know about Emily’s Sassy Lime beforehand, but found their work authentic and inspiring after listening for the first time.

He says Yao’s description of mainstream teen culture in ‘90s OC is the same as today, but with the addition of digital spaces. “It just makes every connection so much harder, and there's a lot of performance in social media.”

He and a group of his fellow teen curators put together a subsection of the exhibition entitled “Piece of Me” after the hit 2007 Britney Spears song. Their aim as curators was to “see how our generation has all of these new things that affect our social relationships … and how you almost become like a product,” he explains.

Simultaneously, the exhibit includes tangible items from the ‘90s, such as old diary entries and concert posters. Martinez notes that something you can actually touch feels more truthful.

“We really think that the ‘90s is this great moment of exploration, and the internet was just starting to become this thing. And now we are somewhat disillusioned by it, with all the commercialization and all the things that we thought the internet would provide a safe space. But it's a continuation of this structure that we have already in social groups.”





As an artist now, Martinez creates paintings and digital illustrations. Yao offers advice for him: “Don't be afraid to try new things. Go to the library. Spend a lot of time just flipping through books. … Just get lost in the library, even get a job at the library because that, for me, was so pivotal. Go to all the artist talks. … Go see a lot of art. And then think about what grounds you as a person, and what's missing in this world, in terms of what we see out there. And how can you create that space for yourself and other people who are like you?”

One thing Yao has learned from this exhibition is that she hoards many past objects, she admits. “One thing that's striking is how many pieces of trash I've hoarded over the years … packaging for foods or empty containers.”





She continues, “We were really into packaging also existing as decoration. And we didn't have money … to buy actual artworks. … But sometimes, certain packaging would really speak to us, and so we would then put that on our walls, as if it was art, back when we were … 13-14, along with … band posters and pictures … or flyers. … I was also into pop art at the time, so maybe that also had an influence.”

Emily's Sassy Lime’s “Would-be Saboteurs Take Heed” was driven by the anti-immigrant Prop 187 in the 1990s.

“I think a lot of the songs at the time are written as quasi love songs, love-hate songs. But I think we were talking about other things, not just a person … in our lives, but maybe more about the situation and just feeling trapped and wanting to find a way out, empowerment. … And so with that song, it's a little sarcastic, a little snarky. And it's about that moment in time, which I think sadly has maybe gotten worse with the ICE situation,” Yao explains.

Art is also a way for Martinez to explore his identity in a new land, while staying in touch with his roots. He immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico six years ago. “I try to always share my story and share my culture with other people who may misunderstand it or may want to shift the story to fit a hateful narrative.”



