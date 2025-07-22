What made Shari Lewis’ Lamb Chop so popular? Simplicity, honesty, joy

Shari Lewis was an incredibly talented and versatile entertainer for nearly half a century — and a pioneer in children’s television long before Mister Rogers or Sesame Street. She created, voiced, and performed a diminutive sock puppet named Lamb Chop, who first appeared on the series Captain Kangaroo in 1956. In 1960, NBC gave Lewis her own program, The Shari Lewis Show, but canceled it in 1963 to air cartoons instead. Her career floundered — she found guest spots on sitcoms and did a bawdy Las Vegas nightclub routine with Lamb Chop. Then in 1992, PBS launched Lamb Chop’s Play-Along, just a few years before Lewis died of cancer in 1998. Her story is the focus of director Lisa D’Apolito’s new documentary, Shari and Lamb Chop.

Lewis was born in New York City and grew up in a household filled with vaudeville, ventriloquism, and piano music, D’Apolito tells KCRW. Both parents were teachers, and her dad, Abe Horowitz, in particular, used magic to teach math to children.

Lewis originally wanted to be a ballet dancer, D’Apolito says. “This story goes was that she broke her leg, and then took up ventriloquism. There's also another story that Sheri had shared … that she felt she was too short because she was only 4’11’’ and not pretty enough to be a ballet dancer. But ventriloquy was something that she did so naturally.”

Lewis landed a role on Captain Kangaroo, and was asked if she had a puppet simpler or more delicate compared to the large mechanical dummies of the time. “She had worked with puppets and … she brought Lamb Chop on the show, and it was just like they became a team after that.”

The puppet was just a sock with long eyelashes — D’Apolito says she stood out because of that. “There's something so simple and so innocent and pure about Lamb Chop that I'm not sure what it is, but I think it's part of the magic.”

The character represented different sides of Lewis’ personality, and was a way for her to say things she normally wouldn’t say. The puppet allowed Lewis to get away with a lot, D’Apolito points out. For example, Lamb Chop once said, “Thirty-five presidents, all men, not one could do the job right. If they had gotten just one girl, she would have been enough.”

“She wanted the audiences to know that she knew what they were thinking, and she used Lamb Chop to express some of those feelings,” D’Apolito says.

However, she adds, “I always wonder: Would Shari have been so famous without Lamb Chop? Or would she have been more famous if she never had Lamb Chop? My take on it is she probably, when she got to Hollywood and she was auditioning, and she was trying to get on shows, she was probably resentful. ‘I'm a singer, I'm a dancer, I'm an actress. Why do they see me as a children's entertainer, puppeteer?’ But I think at some point, she realized that Lamb Chop was really her ticket, and I think that after she realized that, I don't think she ever resented it.”

How was Lewis, as Lamb Chop, able to connect so well with kids? Because her parents were teachers, she had great respect for children, D’Apolito says.





She also had her own daughter, Mallory, who worked on Lamb Chop’s Play-Along. “Her work family was really her family. And I think once Mallory joined the show, she became part of that work family, which was really important to Shari, and it brought her closer. And I think after a while, Sheri started to rely on Mallory, because Mallory is very talented in her own right. She's very funny, and she's a good writer.”

In the new documentary, Mallory talks about how her mom’s uterine cancer diagnosis affected her performance: “She was laying on the floor puppeting, and she couldn't keep Lamb Chop and Charlie Horse separated. And after about six takes, I looked at her, I said, ‘Okay, mom, we've got it.’ And she looked at me, and she goes, ‘Can you make it okay in the edit?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I promise.’ And I tapped her on her shoulder, and I said, ‘I'll take her now.’”

“I love characters that warm your heart,” D’Apolito says of her attraction to the story of Shari Lewis, Mallory Lewis, and Lamb Chop. “I did a film about Gilda Radner, and people loved Gilda. … Lamb Chop and Gilda have a lot of similarities. I think there's just a pureness about it, an honesty. They're both very spunky characters. … There's just something that brings joy. … Joy is such a rare feeling.”





Sheri and Lamb Chop premieres on July 25 at several of LA’s Laemmle Theatres, and on July 26 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.