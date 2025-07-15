CA has embraced EVs. What will happen when federal tax credits end?

About a quarter of all new cars registered in California are zero-emission, according to the California Energy Commission. The state and the federal government gave generous tax incentives for drivers to ditch gasoline-powered vehicles. But President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” eliminates federal tax credits for new and used EVs and plug-in hybrids purchased after September 30, 2025.

Nikki Gordon-Bloomfield, founder and host of Transport Evolved, a YouTube channel focused on electric cars and transportation, explains that the most recent round of credits, which President Biden expanded, allowed people to get tax credits for both new and old EV purchases.

“For the first time, it brought used EVs into the tax credit game, and that was revolutionary because it allowed lower-income families to dump the pump, and switch over to a battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, and actually make a noticeable difference on their everyday budget, their fuel bills, and also their family carbon footprint,” she says.

Now with Sept. 30 looming, automakers like Ford, GM, Cadillac, Tesla, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Subaru are offering generous loan deals and leases on new EVs — in a rush to clear their inventory before the deadline, she says. And so, expect a surge in EV purchases toward the end of August until the end of September.

“Ford, for example, will give you a free charger for your home and have it installed. GM and others are doing similar programs. You're getting free fuel. So you buy a car, and you get so many miles of free electricity on public charging networks like the Electrify America network. … Those bundle deals are getting people in because the price of oil is likely to become more volatile, and we can expect that to also play into people's decisions with pocketbooks.”

Manufacturers are responding differently, Gordon-Bloomfield notes. Some are thanking President Trump because they didn’t want to make EVs, including Stellantis, Dodge, and Jeep. North America will experience a resurgence in gas-guzzling pick-up trucks and SUVs. “GM has already committed a massive amount of money, announced a few weeks ago, on new V8 engines … through until the next decade, and that obliterates previous pledges that it had made about going all-electric or zero tailpipe emission.”

Other manufacturers will double down on their existing EV plans and try competing against Chinese automakers. “If you have spent any time looking at the Chinese market for EVs, you will see how far ahead they are in terms of tech … charging ... range. Several Chinese automakers recently unveiled EVs that will recharge … to 80% full in between five and 10 minutes, which is mind-blowing. If we don't embrace that technology here, then if and when things change in the White House, and we have a change of direction on public policy, the U.S. is going to be behind.”

And with tariffs, which seem to be based on Trump’s whim, making decisions is tough for consumers, the stock market, and the auto industry, she says.