Weekend film reviews: ‘Superman,’ ‘To A Land Unknown’

The latest film releases include Superman, Kill the Jockey, Apocalypse in the Tropics, and To A Land Unknown. Weighing in are Christy Lemire, film critic for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the YouTube channel Breakfast All Day, and Witney Seibold, senior writer at SlashFilm and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed Network.

Superman

Superman (David Corenswet) squares off with tech billionaire Lex Luther (Nicholas Hoult).

Seibold: “This is as safe a Superman movie as you can hope to get. It is right up the middle. It's not particularly extraordinary, but it's not doing anything particularly wrong. David Corenswet is serviceable as Superman. This is put together by James Gunn, who had previously made the Guardians of the Galaxy films. He had made The Suicide Squad, and now he is trying to be completely earnest and bring this whole new chapter of interconnected superhero movies together with the brand new DC Universe.

… We're not going to get any of the tiresome origin story stuff that we see in a lot of these superhero movies. But at the same time, we're skipping past the part of the story where we get to care about Superman, or how he interacts with people, or who he is as a character. … It's held together by this light Saturday morning comic book sensibility that's very fun, but ultimately makes the film feel very insubstantial.

… Superman has always been an immigrant story. … It was inspired by the … story about how Moses was put in the river and sent away from his home as a baby. Everything about Superman has always been very progressive. The fact that the MAGA crowd is complaining about it now, I think they just need something to complain about.”

Lemire: “I love this movie. I had a blast. … We don't have to see Krypton getting destroyed. We know that this is what has happened, but that felt a lot more meaningful to me this time around, as far as what Superman's purpose is here on Earth. And yet it's not didactic, it's not heavy-handed.

… David Corenswet is a perfect Superman and a perfect Clark Kent, because he gets that sweet guilelessness. … There's almost like there's more of a swagger to him. There's almost a borderline cockiness to him as he is defending what he thinks is the right thing to do.”

Kill the Jockey

A legendary but self-destructive jockey hides out from a gangster.

Lemire: “I thought this was just a total blast, and it's super original and really fun. I don't wanna say too much about what happens, because part of the joy of this film is the discovery of it. And it's got these unexpected, sly, sexy moments, but it's also funny in a very understated way. A great use of music. I love the costume design and just the sense of place. … This was Argentina's submission for the foreign language category at the Oscars this past year, and did not get a nomination, but it is totally worth checking out.”

Seibold: “This film is so full of life and energy and originality, and it really keeps you on your toes. You do not know where this film is going. … The … crime movie setup about this ne'er-do-well jockey, who is hooked on drugs, and is drinking too much, and has this pregnant girlfriend, that's just the setup. Then something very dramatic happens at the end of the first act, and the entire film changes in pace and tone and even theme, and it becomes about shifting identities in this way that you don't expect.”

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Director Petra Costa’s documentary looks at Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency and the evangelical movement in Brazil. It’s a sequel to her 2019 film The Edge of Democracy.

Seibold: “It is a really fascinating look at Brazilian politics and the way it dovetails with the rise of authoritarian rulers all over the world. … We're going to see a lot of parallels between what's going on in this film and what's going on in the United States.

… It is about how Bolsonaro was able to work his way into the office, at the behest and with the help of a really notorious super right-wing televangelist named Silas Malafaia, and how the two of them were essentially running together, and how they were tapping into this super right-wing evangelical fervor in Brazil that was starting to drive politics.”

Lemire: “Petra Costa never says the name of our current president, but the parallels are unmistakable in that Bolsonaro was this outsider who was not qualified for office, who rose to power on this wave of right-wing Christian nationalism and Pentecostal extremism, and it's very, very similar. I mean, they had their own January 6 two years ago. … The director establishes the imposing nature of the modernist architecture at the beginning of the film. And then to see it at the end, when people are storming into it, when they are taking barricades and smashing through windows and wrapping themselves in the Brazilian flag … it's triggering. It's so much like the January 6 insurrection that we had here in our own country.”

To A Land Unknown

Two Palestinian refugees live in Athens and hope to escape to Germany. One of them has a wife and son who were in a refugee camp in Lebanon.

Lemire: “It's very intimate in exploring the plight of these two refugees trying to make it work in Athens. … They’re petty thieves, just day in, day out, trying to survive on the streets, on the fringes of Athens. And when this teenage boy comes into their lives, they come up with this scheme to pretend that they are smugglers. They see that smugglers are taking money from people and not delivering them where they promised. And they're so desperate that they're like, ‘Well, wait a minute, why don't we try that?’ And so these two people, who you at first feel some sympathy toward because of all the circumstances that have driven them there, increasingly, with each decision they make, it tests your ability to go along with them and sympathize with them.”

Seibold: “There is … a rather exhilarating type of despair that begins to creep in. … It's incredibly intense, it's incredibly bleak, but it's also very personable. There's an element of humanity to it. So you do understand why these people are doing what they're doing, and why they're behaving the way they are.”