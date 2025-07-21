Backstreet’s back! Although the iconic 1990s boy band never broke up, their new album, Millennium 2.0, features remastered versions of all 12 original tracks from their 1999 record Millennium, plus live recordings, demos, and a new single called “Hey.” The Backstreet Boys (BSB) are performing Millennium 2.0 at 21 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas this summer.

Maria Sherman, music reporter at the Associated Press and author of Larger Than Life: A History Of Boy Bands From NKOTB To BTS, says the group formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida, by responding to an advertisement that music manager Lou Pearlman placed in the local newspaper, Orlando Sentinel. The boys came together when they auditioned — a common process that also applied to the Spice Girls.

Although boy band sensations usually gained fame overnight, BSB required a lot of effort, she points out. They originally launched in Europe because New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) were just a few years removed, so the U.S. music marketplace had fatigue around boy bands. But Europe never took issue with “beautiful young men singing in harmony, and dancing in stylized choreography on stage,” Sherman says.

Overseas, BSB went through “boy band bootcamp” — rehearsing, playing shows in Germany, and working with Swedish superstar record producer Max Martin, whose other clients have included Britney Spears, NSYNC, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

After growing an audience in Europe, the Backstreet Boys returned to the U.S. in the mid-1990s and built themselves from the ground up again, Sherman says.

“I Want It That Way” is “the greatest boy band song recorded,” Sherman emphasizes.

“It is an earworm with a capital E. It lives within your soul and cultural memory. I think it has these beautiful harmonies, what Backstreet Boys fans refer to as the ‘Backstreet blend,’ when they all sing together, but also each member gets their own solo vocal part, which is a little bit of a rarity in boy bands.”

She continues, “It also is a great example of the Swedish pop songwriting that we can identify now that Max Martin laid the foundation for, where choruses are tight, harmonies are tight. … And then, of course, the fact that it was so ubiquitous at the time. It's hard to undersell how massive the song was, especially when you think of what's going on at the time with MTV, TRL. Kids are rushing home from school, and they're voting for this song to be on TV always, they're calling the radio stations for it to be on the radio always. It really is this monolithic moment for them.”

“Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” has an “overwhelming sincerity,” Sherman says, and it’s evidence of the band’s influences, such as Boyz II Men, and their desire to be taken seriously as an R&B pop vocal group.

The song is meant to pull at heartstrings. The music video begins with a tribute to Denniz Pop, a producer on the original album who died of stomach cancer, and to anyone who’s suffered a loss.

“Howie [Dorough] of the band had lost his sister to lupus. Brian Littrell, one of the lead vocalists of the group, had just had open heart surgery to correct a murmur. They just publicly sued their manager, Lou Pearlman, who had fashioned himself a sixth member of the band, and was taking money from them, and they weren't being paid equitably,” Sherman says.

Lou Pearlman died in 2016 as a controversial figure. He previously owned a “seedy blimp and private plane renting business,” Sherman says, so he rented a plane for NKOTB, saw the money they made, then decided to get into the boy band business.

Pearlman not only created BSB, but also NSYNC to compete with BSB, she notes.

“Any rivalry anybody might remember from that time, it's interesting because typically, those are media creations, but it was also a creation of their manager, which is grounds for maybe not feeling totally confident in his interest in you.”

She continues, “And in the years since and after, Backstreet Boys ended up trying to sue Lou Pearlman and ended up actually having to buy him out of a contract to get away from his dealings. … I believe it was $29.5 million. … NSYNC had a little bit more success — they were able to successfully sue, and didn't have to shell out that number. But of course, they had the benefit of filing the lawsuit after the Backstreet Boys did.”

Pearlman was also accused of sexual impropriety. He ended up being sentenced to 25 years in prison — due to his involvement in a Ponzi scheme. He died behind bars at age 62.

“[‘Larger Than Life’] has this really retro futuristic appeal, where everyone wears tiny sunglasses and iridescent snow suits, and it somehow makes sense. … It should have all the tell-tale signs of something that would be immediately dated because it is so hyper stylized, but it's proven to … stand the test of time,” Sherman says.

In the music video, the boys are floating around in a spaceship, dancing with robots. Y2K-era culture is popular among Gen Z now, and Sherman says the boys’ music is cross-generational.

“There are the people who lived it, who feel nostalgia for it. There are the die-hard fans who never left because, of course, they never broke up. So if you love them, they're consistently accessible for that admiration and appreciation. But then there's also generations who are getting into it now because they are interested in the Y2K era.”