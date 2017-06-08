ON AIR
Phoenix live in the KCRW studio this Friday!

June 8, 2017 • 1:00 PM PT

@mbeKCRW 2017-06-08T13:00:00-07:00

Phoenix live in the studio tomorrow!
Announcement 2017-06-08T14:33:00-07:00

Ex-FBI Director Comey tells his side of the story
To the Point 2017-06-08T14:00:00-07:00

Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-08T13:30:00-07:00

James Comey on Russian meddling in the US election
@NPR 2017-06-08T10:00:00-07:00

Gary Calamar 2017-06-08T10:00:00-07:00

Download: Pokey LaFarge - Must Be a Reason
Today's Top Tune 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Video Rewind: Nikki Lane
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Singing and fighting in 'Band Aid'
The Treatment 2017-06-08T09:00:00-07:00

Watch: James Comey testifies
2017-06-08T07:00:00-07:00

Previewing James Comey's blockbuster testimony
Press Play with Madeleine Brand 2017-06-07T20:00:00-07:00

Yummy new crepe recipe from Tartine
@kcrw 2017-06-07T17:30:00-07:00

Dan Wilcox 2017-06-07T16:00:00-07:00

What you need to know about James Comey’s testimony
2017-06-07T15:11:04-07:00

Audio Rewind: Broken Social Scene
Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-07T15:00:00-07:00

Alexa Meade
Guest DJ Project 2017-06-07T14:00:00-07:00

The Trump agenda: where's the beef?
To the Point 2017-06-07T14:00:00-07:00

Morning Becomes Eclectic 2017-06-07T13:30:00-07:00

Fleet Foxes Interview and Performance
KCRW Music 2017-06-07T11:30:00-07:00

Liza Richardson 2017-06-07T10:00:00-07:00
