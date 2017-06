Canadian collective Broken Social Scene returns with their first new album in seven years and they sound better than ever. The influential indie rockers are well known for their exceptional live performances and we welcome them back to our studio.

Technical Support:

Ray Guarna – Recording Engineer

Tara Kooklanfar – Sound Intern

Alex Pieros, Grant Buckerfield, Pat Jewett, Michael Verdin - Web Video Producers

Photo by Norman Wong