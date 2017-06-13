Video Rewind: Future Island

ON AIR
June 13, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT
June 13, 2017 • 9:00 AM PT

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Baltimore synth-pop trio Future Islands. We've watched them rocket to indie rock stardom and were thrilled to welcome them back for a live performance at Apogee studio. We share highlights from that session.

Technical Credits:
Recording Engineer: Bob Clearmountain with assistance from Brandon Duncan and Sergio Ruelas
Editor: JC Swiatek
Web Video Producers: Subtractive
Lighting: Paul Sangster
Photographer: Brian Feinzimer

Special thanks to Betty Bennett and Bob Clearmountain. Future Islands appear courtesy of 4AD.

