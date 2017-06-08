Video Rewind: Nikki Lane

After having two heavy hitters produce her first two records, Nashville-based country singer Nikki Lane decided to take things into her own hands for Highway Queen. She holds nothing back on this rollicking collection of tunes and we’ll see it live in studio before she heads out to Stagecoach.

Photo by Eden Tyler