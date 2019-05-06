Associate Producer, Press Play

KCRW, public radio for Los Angeles, is a dynamic and exciting workplace filled with interested and creative people. We operate with integrity and use our programming to build community on the air, online and in person. Our large roster of locally-created programming connects us to what’s happening in LA and in the world.



KCRW is looking for a talented, creative associate producer to join the team of our daily talk show Press Play. This position will be responsible for generating creative feature segments that embody KCRW’s eclectic spirit.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Writing scripts

Editing audio

Booking guests

Background research

Interview preparation





Qualifications: Knowledgeable about general news and Southern California

Digital media experience

Knowledge of Pro Tools, Adobe Audition, or equivalent preferred

Minimum 3 years related work experience required





Education: Bachelor’s degree required, Journalism preferred





Required Skills: Data collection and analysis of information from different sources

Critical thinking

Strong writing and editing skills

Ability to efficiently prioritize and meet deadlines

Application Instructions:

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org. KCRW aims to be representative of Southern California, and candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply. Applications must include a resume and cover letter to be considered. KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.