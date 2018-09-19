KCRW is seeking a dynamic and skilled Broadcast IT Engineer to maintain the broadcasting operations of the station.



Key responsibilities will include setting up, configuring, and troubleshooting IT equipment, supporting the IT and telephone infrastructure, responding to IT-related problems and questions from employees, and other technical duties. Installs, maintains & repairs studio, transmitting and ancillary equipment in order to maintain competitive signals in the market while complying with all FCC technical requirements. The ability to respond overnights and on weekends to emergencies is a requirement of this position.

General Responsibilities:

Part of a team that maintains station operation through preventative and corrective

maintenance

Establishes and follows routine maintenance procedures and schedules for all broadcast and

enterprise equipment

Installs and performs maintenance on control consoles, audio routers, recording equipment,

microphones, digital audio systems, transmitters, antennas, control systems, remote

equipment, etc.

Works with programming/promotion departments to coordinate and maintain remote

broadcasts as needed

Resolve user related issues and outages (both PC and Mac equally)

Software installation and administration (OS, applications, patches, troubleshooting and

resolution)

Manage end user systems including Mac OS, Windows 7 PCs in Microsoft AD environment, MS

Office applications, Enterprise Symantec virus/malware protection, Cisco VPN access and other

Manage Active Directory groups, user and computer objects

Manage and deploy Group Policy objects

Preferred Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Familiarity with IP-based, TDM-based, and analog telephone systems, including POTS, ISDN, T1,

DSL and PRI circuits.

Experience using and troubleshooting professional audio systems, including analog and digital

audio equipment and digital audio workstation (DAW) software a plus

Ability to solder and build/repair audio cables and connectors.

Experience with network equipment, including firewalls, routers, and managed network

switches.

Working understanding of Ethernet and TCP/IP (hardware, software, protocols, and theory).

Familiarity with basic concepts of computer and network security.

Experience with satellite receiver systems, microwave transmitters and receivers, and broadcast

transmitters highly desired.





Axia and digital audio platform experience a plus.

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations

Advanced experience with IP-based audio routing, digital audio delivery, EAS, Studio

Telephone and engineering IT systems

Computer literacy in applicable software packages (Microsoft OS and Office Suite, Linux, etc.)

Ability to troubleshoot broadcast equipment to the component level

Ability to work independently to troubleshoot/repair high-power AM and FM transmitting

facilities

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Problem-solving ability and skill in prioritizing

Knowledge of electrical systems, UPS, and standby generators and record keeping

Interact with management and staff at all levels and ability to multi-task and handle pressures

and deadlines

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to interface and communicate with coworkers on a daily

basis.

Ability to both learn and support mission-critical, industry-specific computer programs.

Experience with both Android and iOS smart phones and tablets.

Ability to lift at least fifty pounds and work occasionally in confined spaces.

Must be able to respond to emergencies on-site 24/7.

Education and Licensing Requirements:

Associates or technical degree in Broadcasting Engineering Technology or related field or

equivalent level of experience

SBE and/or Cisco certifications or equivalent experience desired.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Comprehensive benefits package designed to protect you and your family including medical,

dental, vision, disability, and life

403b with company match

Opportunities for rest, relaxation and personal pursuits via our generous vacation accrual and

holiday schedule

Collaborative and supportive environment

Application Instructions:

To apply, please email your cover letter and resume to hrjobs@kcrw.org. Applicants may be required to complete scenario-based testing to determine eligibility for the role. KCRW Foundation, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.