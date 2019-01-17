KCRW is a nonprofit, multi-platform, public media producer and presenter that informs and enriches the lives of listeners throughout Southern California and around the world. As a community service of Santa Monica College, and flagship NPR affiliate for nearly 40 years, KCRW 89.9 FM is renowned for its eclectic mix of news, music, and cultural programming that engages audiences in ongoing dialogue and advances cultural conversation.



KCRW extends the station’s profile globally through digital content at KCRW.com. The station reaches over 2 million people each month through its terrestrial broadcast signal, digital media platforms, and live community events. KCRW’s terrestrial radio signals reach over 500,000 listeners in Southern California throughout the Greater Los Angeles region and vast portions of Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Mojave,Ojai, and San Diego (a service area with a population reach of nearly 12 million people).



In August 27, 2014, KCRW-Santa Barbara began simulcasting KCRW’s broadcast and introduced locally produced programming, making it Santa Barbara’s own local NPR- affiliated radio broadcast The station's Santa Barbara studios are located on the campus of Antioch University Santa Barbara.



Development Manager, Santa Barbara The Development Manager will serve as a vital member of KCRW’s dynamic Development Team. The Development Manager will be responsible for managing, supporting, and advancing KCRW’s Development program in Santa Barbara (and surrounding areas) which includes contributions from a range of individuals, private, corporate, and family foundations. This person will be responsible for overseeing individual relationship building and solicitations, prospect research, pipeline management, proposal preparation and submission, and coordinating with the Head of Development and Santa Barbara Advisory Board. In addition, the Santa Monica based Development team will support the Development Manager to ensure goals, deadlines, and financial objectives are accomplished. This role reports directly to the Head of Development.



The successful candidate will collaborate effectively with a fast-paced team and dynamic organization and have a keen interest and professional background in fundraising. The candidate will work closely with the Santa Barbara Advisory Board and Head of Development to create and fulfill the donor experience, from acquisition of new institutional funders to stewardship. This position has significant focus on individual and institutional funder research, making solicitations, drafting proposals and reports, as well as data management in Salesforce. In addition to these skills, the successful candidate will have a high-level of organizational skills to manage complex projects. This is an excellent growth opportunity for a fundraising professional.



Responsibilities:

Oversee management and growth of Santa Barbara (and surrounding areas) individual and institutional (corporate, foundation & government) portfolio including solicitations, cultivation, upgrades, and stewardship activities for both annual and capital campaign contributions.

Serve as the primary relationship manager for this portfolio of prospects, developing and implementing a written donor strategy and relationship record of all interactions.

Communicate with portfolio through face-to-face cultivation, solicitation and stewardship meetings, and written strategies; ensure that each major donor and prospect has a clear strategy and timeline for cultivation, solicitation and stewardship.

Write briefings and proposals, and craft decks as needed for prospect meetings.

Liaise with Advisory Board on all projects, events and meetings, including regular updates on support and milestone achievements.

Work with the Head of Development on a weekly basis to ensure that cultivation and solicitation activities are on target; ensure all pertinent information and actions are recorded.

Assist in the internal planning and deadline management around donor communications.

Ensure a timely acknowledgment process and distribution of materials to funders

In collaboration with the Head of Development and Advisory Board, help in the creation and implementation of strategies for the identification and solicitation of prospects and funders.

Design and coordinate funder recognition and roundtables including creating and

sending invitations, managing RSVPs, and working events.

Other duties as assigned.



Requirements:

College degree.

Self-motivated with the ability to work effectively, both independently and as part of a team, and has great energy, a positive outlook, and persistence.

Experience working with diverse constituencies.

Proven organizational skills including the ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously and produce high quality results quickly and on time.

Critical thinking, problem solving, accuracy and attention to detail.

Access to transportation to visit with donors and prospects. Available for occasional work events on weekends and evenings.

Experience in fundraising database management – SalesForce preferred.

Executive demeanor including outstanding planning, articulation and collaboration skills.

A working knowledge in Adobe Photoshop and InDesign and the ability to design basic invitations, inserts, as well as additional digital deliverables.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially MS Word and Excel and the ability to manage detailed spreadsheets.



Relevant Qualifications:

You enjoy helping people. You get a kick out of seeing a light go on in someone's eyes as they feel emotionally connected to KCRW and the ideas and lifelong learning it ignites.

You are fearless about asking for support for KCRW. You are excited to share your passion for KCRW with long-time and brand-new fans and are energized by finding the ways in which a donor's involvement adds value to their life.

You are a great listener. You are patient, level-headed, and cool under pressure. Learning something new makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

You communicate clearly and persuasively. You write well. You speak

eloquently. You can explain just about anything to anyone, and you're comfortable communicating face-to-face, in writing, and on the phone.

to be asked. You are a person who always helps your colleagues. You take ownership of the time you spend with us and truly make a difference.

You like learning new things and think on your feet. When things change, you roll with the punches.

You love being around people and enjoy one-of-a-kind music, news and culture events at night and on the weekends.



What We Offer:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

Comprehensive benefits package designed to protect you and your family including medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance.

403b with company match.

Opportunities for rest, relaxation and personal pursuits via our generous vacation accrual and holiday schedule.

Collaborative and supportive environment.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.