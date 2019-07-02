Digital Strategist & Product Manager

KCRW connects Los Angeles to the world and the world to Los Angeles through news, music and culture. We share knowledge, ideas, and serve as a trusted space for discovery and inspiration. Our goal is to be human, credible and striking in everything we do, and we have a ton of fun and critical projects in the pipeline to maintain relevance and engage our audience.



Now - let’s talk about you...



You are a KCRW fan and audiophile comfortable managing digital projects related to front-end and back-end development, including interfaces with 3rd party media partners. You love pulling actionable insights from analytics and are great at translating tech to non-tech folks.



Did we mention how organized you are? Nothing slips through the cracks with you. You’re cool as a cucumber keeping track of a wide array of projects, from mobile app development, to site improvements, smart speakers and audience analytics. You have experience managing vendors and freelancers, SOWs, and determining when systems need upgrading. You realize the amazing opportunity we have to shepherd KCRW into a digital and mobile-first future and have a calm, confidence-inspiring demeanor to build bridges across departments.



So who are you? Equal parts project manager and digital strategist, you’ll live in the Marketing and Digital Content department but are ready to work closely with IT, operations, comms and content teams to grow and build upon the KCRW brand in all our digital, social and mobile channels. Candidates with experience in digital strategy, audience building and analytics will get first consideration. Ready?



Roles & Responsibilities:

Manage and champion key digital and mobile projects working hand-in-hand with Digital

Content, Marketing, Communications, Events, and Membership Teams Develop insights to improve our user-journey and understanding of our audience, holding membership as our ultimate goal and most critical audience segment

Be equally savvy with digital distribution (web content, audio, video) as you are with digital production and team management

Keep tabs on a distributed digital team that covers CMS, freelance developers, SEO and e-comm and mobile specialists. Own the audio-to-audience flow.

Use Google Analytics, Firebase and platform dashboards to create regular analytics reports across platforms and distill high-level insights

Organize and lead meetings to improve KCRW digital properties (KCRW.com, mobile apps, backend infrastructure) and see a plan to implement from concept to production

Ensure quality and timeliness of podcast audio distribution, site and app health. Bonus for experience with Streamguys, Adswizz and podcast publishers (Apple, Spotify, NPR One, etc…)

Be a great listener, communicator and a calming presence. Patience and understanding is key to innovating in the public sphere

Required Qualifications:

5+ years relevant work experience

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree required

When you contact us - give us specific and relevant examples of your work - and let us know how you can help keep us organized and push us forward. To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org. Incomplete applications will not be considered.



KCRW aims to be representative of Southern California, and candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply. KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.